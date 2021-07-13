PADUCAH– From 1-3:30 p.m Tuesday, the Paducah Cooperative Ministry is hosting a free food giveaway.
Milk, butter and frozen meats will be handed out while supplies last.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry is located at 402 Legion Drive in Paducah.
