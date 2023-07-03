PADUCAH — Glowsticks, live music, costumes, and hundreds of community members gathering to ride bikes. That's what you can expect at the Paducah Cooperative Ministry's 10th Annual Moonlight Bike Ride.
It's a 10-mile, glow-in-the-dark bike ride through lower town and the west side of Paducah.
The event is being held on August 5, with live entertainment and pre-ride refreshments beginning at 8 p.m. and the ride taking-off at 10 p.m.
Riders can meet at the Bike World parking lot on Joe Clifton Drive. Every cyclist who registers before 4 p.m. on July 8 will receive a free commemorative t-shirt.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry is a local non-profit organization that works to help community members with housing, food, and other emergency assistance.
Founded in 1973, they say on their website their goal is to "do the lords work with human hands."
You can register for the moonlight bike ride here.
To learn more about PCM and their mission visit their website paducahcoopministry.org.