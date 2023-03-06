PADUCAH — In 2022, need in the local 6 area grew. Paducah Cooperative Ministry released its annual report Monday. The report says people in need of food increased by about 19% in 2022.
In 2021, the PCM Emergency Pantry responded to 2,881 folks needing food. In 2022, that number swelled to 3,434.
PCM says it was able to meet the increased demand thanks to donations from hundreds of businesses and generous folks and congregations, as well as local fundraisers.
Throughout 2022, PCM provided emergency services to an average of 119 families a month. In addition, its homeless services sheltered 72 adults and 35 children.
For more information about how you can support PCM, call 270-442-6795, email pcm@paducah-cooperativeministry.org or john@paducahcooperativeministry.org, or leave a message on PCM's Facebook page.