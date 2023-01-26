PADUCAH, KY — Local nonprofit Paducah Cooperative Ministry says they're low on a few pantry staples, and they are hoping the community can step in to fill the gap.
According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the organization, they are short on ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, and canned soup.
According to their website, PCM — a United Way partner — was founded in 1973 by local congregations.
They provide various programs and services for people in need, including homeless services, emergency groceries, meals for seniors, and emergency financial assistance.
To donate food to PCM, drop items off at their building on 402 Legion Drive in Paducah during their business hours.
They're open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
To volunteer with PCM, click here and fill out the volunteer form.
To donate money to the organization, click here.