PADUCAH, KY — A West Paducah couple has been arrested and charged with trafficking Fentanyl, along with several other drug-related offenses, deputies say.
According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Younger were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail after detectives executed a search warrant at their home.
Detectives searched 6870 Noble Road in McCracken County on Sunday in connection to a drug investigation. Deputies say during their search, detectives seized hundreds of pills believed to contain Fentanyl, several pounds of Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and about $16,000 in cash.
Booher and Younger are both facing the following charges, the release says:
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives).
- Trafficking in Marihuana over 5 lbs
- Possession of drug paraphernalia