PADUCAH — Even in a pandemic, people are finding ways to celebrate love. Rafiel Banks and Terrence Nailing had their wedding at the Midtown Ballroom in Paducah on Saturday.
They said they believe they are the first gay black couple to be married in Paducah. Guests that attended were told to wear masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, and temperatures were taken.
The couple had a sand ceremony, mixing two different colors of sand into one vase, to represent coming together as one.
Banks shared what the day means to him.
"Today represents royalty," he said. "Today represents that you can be any type of royalty that you decide to be. We wanted to represent and show that little kids behind us can grow up and still, too. Love someone that people may say is not OK."
Banks and Nailing said they were supposed to get married at the West Kentucky Pride Festival, which was rescheduled for October.
The event was rescheduled and later canceled.