PADUCAH — Many local businesses, like bars, are hurting right now. This, after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear closed all bars due to COVID-19 concerns.
Despite the financial strain, Silent Brigade Distillery is stepping up to help fight the coronavirus.
Bar manager Octavio Ramos is still working through the closure. The front is empty, but there's something brewing in the back.
"Making moonshine is corn based. You add the sugar. You add the yeast. You let it bubble," Ramos explains. "Then you run it through the still. You fire it up, and you can drink it from there. That's your moonshine."
Silent Brigade makes, bottles, and sells moonshine. Ramos says they are taking what they do best and turning it into something people of all ages can use — hand sanitizer.
Ramos says moonshine and hand sanitizer start from the same base, called mash. The process and ingredients are different, though.
Their sanitizer has aloe vera, coconut oil, and a gum that turns the liquid into gel. The process takes about 10 days.
Ramos says right now they're running solely on sales of moonshine bottles. Despite the hard times, they're giving the hand sanitizer away for free.
"We don't want to charge people more money when already people don't know when the next paycheck is going to come, so it is best to give back when we can, because good karma always circles its way back around." says Ramos.
He says the next batch should be available this week. They'll be updating people on their Facebook page.
All you have to do is drop by the distillery in downtown Paducah at 426 Broadway St. and pick it up. You can also support this local business by buying their bottled moonshine.