PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52.
Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina.
Finney then moved to Paducah, where he practiced internal medicine for 23 years.
An obituary for Finney says his family describes him as someone who liked fast cars, good laughs, grilling and the beach.
In June, Finney agreed to pay more than $500,000 to resolve allegations that he violated the False Claims Act by knowingly causing the submission of false claims to Medicare.
Finney's obituary, published by Lindsey Funeral Home, says a celebration of life will be held for him at a later date. Those who would like to pay their respects to his family may make donations in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.
