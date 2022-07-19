PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault domestic violence causing minor injury.
Dr. Clifford Freeman entered the not guilty plea Tuesday during an arraignment hearing in McCracken County District Court, the county court clerk’s office confirms.
A uniform citation from the Paducah Police Department shows Freeman was arrested on July 2. In the document, a police officer writes that the victim reported that Freeman tackled and strangled her twice before she called 911 around 11:24 p.m. on July 1. The alleged incident happened at a home on Downing Cove in Paducah, and the victim told the officer that Freeman attacked her inside the home and in the backyard behind the residence. The victim told the officer Freeman tried to strangle her multiple times, at one point wrapping his hands around her throat and applying enough pressure that she was unable to breathe for "a number of seconds." At another point during the alleged domestic violence incident, the victim said Freeman put her into a choke hold in the backyard, and she lost consciousness multiple times, the document states.
The officer writes that the woman pleaded with Freeman to let go of her, stating that "she told Clifford, 'You're going to kill me!' and stated he replied 'Good.'" The officer writes that the victim said she was able to get away from Freeman by telling him she would not tell anyone what happened. She then fled into the home and locked the back door behind her. According to the uniform citation, Freeman broke glass paneling out of the back door of the home to get back inside, at which point she grabbed Freeman's work phone and fled through the front door of the home to call 911.
The officer writes that the victim "had significant red abrasions around her neck that were consistent with where a person would be strangled or choked," and that she had "visible scraping on her knees." Among other details the officer writes that he was able to corroborate, the document states that the rear door of the home was broken in the way the victim described it and that Freeman "had visible scratches to his head that would be consistent with defensive wounds."
When the officer made contact with Freeman, the man was "manifestly under the influence of alcohol," the document states. The officer read Freeman his Miranda rights before questioning him, and the document states that Freeman claimed he did not hit the victim. "Clifford stated he could not remember all of the incident this date," the officer writes. "Clifford also stated he had not ingested enough alcohol to 'black out.'" Freeman was arrested and jailed in the Marshall County Jail after he was questioned by the officer.
Freeman is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
Baptist Health Paducah spokesperson Laura Grumley confirms to Local 6 that Freeman is a member of the hospital's medical staff, but she says he's an employee of TeamHealth, "an independent contractor that provides emergency medicine staffing services."
Grumley says Freeman has not worked at the hospital since June 30.
Under Kentucky statute, strangulation in the first degree is a class C felony and fourth-degree assault is a class A misdemeanor.