PADUCAH -- In July, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah Site teamed up with site contractors to raise 27,810 pounds of food for regional charities.
DOE, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, Swift & Staley Inc., Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc., and Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC, participated in a digital campaign to support the federal government’s Feds Feed Families program.
Feds Feed Families helps local food pantries and food banks keep their shelves stocked during the summer months when they traditionally see a decrease in donations and an increase in needs from their communities.
“Summer has always been a difficult season for many of our local nonprofit food pantries and kitchens,” said Paducah Site Lead Jennifer Woodard of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.
“This year, those challenges have been increased further by COVID-19. These donations will help local nonprofits continue to provide much-needed services for our communities.”
This year’s campaign benefited Marcella’s Kitchen in Marshall County; Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Martha’s Vineyard, Salvation Army, and River City Mission in McCracken County; St. Mary’s Food Pantry and Lighthouse Community Food Bank in Ballard County; and COPE Food Pantry in Massac County, Illinois.