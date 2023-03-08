PADUCAH — Whether you're a seasoned pro or haven't ever touched a pottery wheel, you can help your community by volunteering at the Empty Bowls Project of Paducah's first Throwathon of the year.
According to a social media post from the group, everyone over 12 years of age is welcome to attend the event, regardless of experience.
The phrase "throwing" refers to shaping clay on a spinning wheel. The goal of the event is for volunteers to make blank bowls for this year's Empty Bowls Project.
The event is being held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 15 at 919 Madison Street.
Each year, the Empty Bowls Project of Paducah connects artists, community members, and local restaurants to help feed the hungry in our neighborhoods.
The project happens all over the world, but individual communities host their own version of the event.
In Paducah, regional artists donate bowls to the cause and local restaurants donate food. Community members purchase tickets, which allow them to pick out a bowl and fill it with a delicious meal.
Proceeds from last year's event benefited Paducah's Community Kitchen.
