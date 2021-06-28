PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened within 24 hours.
The first happened around 9:49 p.m. Sunday on Bronson Avenue. The second happened early Monday morning on North 6th Street.
Someone was injured at the shooting on Bronson Avenue. Police found a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound to her jaw. She was taken to Baptist Health Paducah. A different shooting happened in the same area a few weeks ago.
No one was injured in the shooting on North 6th Street Monday morning, but a family who lives there told Local 6 they're still reeling from it.
Lon Farley was enjoying his morning coffee on the couch around 3 a.m. before work. He told Local 6 he went to the restroom and heard gunshots from his window.
"I had just gotten done when I heard a pop, pop and glass break, so I jump up, open the door. I know right away somebody's shooting in here." Farley said.
By the time he left the restroom, the shooter had hit the other window. There are bullet holes in the window, a couch and in the walls of the home. Farley's wife, Tinia, said she's grateful they're OK and safe.
"I'm just thankful that God protected us," Tinia said. "Yeah, you just don't expect it to happen to you. Farley continues, "You just don't really — at first you don't really know what's going on."
The Farleys aren't sure why the shooter targeted their home. They hope the police investigation uncovers some answers.
"We're good people," Tinia said. "We don't cause trouble. Never been in any kind of trouble. It's just, I don't know. I just hope that God gives the police the strength and the knowledge to figure out who did this."
"We really don't have any enemies out there, but they chose us for some reason," Farley said. "I don't know why."
Whatever the reason, they don't think anyone deserves to have their home shot at.
They're still processing how to move forward after the incident.
The Farleys said they never had safety concerns before. But now, they're worried this could happen again.
Police are still investigating whether the two shootings are connected with the spat of shootings that happened in the Paducah and McCracken County area earlier this month. A man wanted for murder in one of those shootings — which claimed a man's life in the Forest Hills neighborhood — turned himself in to police Friday.