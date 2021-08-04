PADUCAH– The Paducah Fire Department will accept school supplies donations at both Walmart locations in Paducah on Friday, Aug. 6.
The "Fill the Fire Truck with School Supplies" campaign will begin at the Southside Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive from 9 a.m. until noon. The fire truck will then move to the West End Walmart on Hinkleville Drive from 1 to 4 p.m.
“School supplies and individually wrapped food items can greatly impact the success and well-being of our local students," Deputy Fire Marshall April Tinsman said. "Helping collect these items is one way that the Paducah Fire Department can show our investment in the Paducah community. Every donation is greatly appreciated.”
Besides standard school supplies, the fire department is also urging people to donate items such as earbuds, and individually wrapped food like fruit cups and granola bars.
If you can't make it to a Walmart on Friday, the fire department will continue accepting donations through Aug. 10. Visit the Fire Prevention Division office on the first floor of City Hall located at 300 South 5th Street to drop off your donation.
The school supplies will be donated to schools within the Paducah city limits.