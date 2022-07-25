PADUCAH — The Paducah Fire Department is collecting school supplies and snacks for local students ahead of the upcoming school year.
The Fill the Firetruck school supply drive will be held Aug. 5 at both Walmart locations in Paducah. The fire department says donations will be collected from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Southside Walmart at 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the west end Walmart at 5130 Hinkleville Road.
Additionally, donations school supplies and individually wrapped food items will be accepted through Aug. 12 at any Paducah fire station and at Paducah City Hall.
Suggested items to donate include:
- Yellow No. 2 pencils, erasers, black or blue ink pens.
- Plastic school box.
- Plastic pocket folders.
- Composition notebooks.
- Loose leaf notebook paper.
- Spiral notebooks.
- Highlighters.
- Graph paper.
- Protractor.
- Three-ring binders.
- Glue sticks.
- Divider tabs.
- Printer paper reams.
- Flash drives.
- Backpacks.
- Individually wrapped food items including fruit snacks, tuna salad kits, peanut butter or cheese crackers, potato chips, applesauce cups, fruit cups and granola bars.
For more information about the Paducah Fire Department and updates on the Fill the Firetruck school supply drive, visit the fire department's Facebook page.