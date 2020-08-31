PADUCAH -- The Paducah Fire Department debuted its new platform fire truck this afternoon, which went in service this month.
The department held a wetdown ceremony on Monday, a tradition dating back to the late 1800's when crews would wash and ready the buggy horses to prepare for the next call.
They would then push the buggy back into the station's bay.
The 43-foot long "Tower 6" replaces the fire department's 1995 ladder truck. The new truck can pump 2,000 gallons of water per minute.
The new truck can maneuver in tight spaces and can operate 100 feet above ground or 20 feet below ground with rope rescue capability.