PADUCAH — That's one way to keep cool! The Paducah Fire Department helped some kids enjoying an active summer outdoors cool off Tuesday.
The children were at CrossFit Dig Deep in Paducah to get moving through its KidsFit summer program. The gym shared a photo to Facebook on Tuesday of the kids enjoying a splash pad of sorts provided by a Paducah Fire Department hose spraying from high above on a fire truck ladder.
Sharing the post to it's own official Facebook page, the fire department said it's "happy to get out and cool down" with the program.