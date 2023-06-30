PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Fire Department is asking the public to be aware of potential fire dangers and remind people of the city’s firework ordinance.
In light of the recent hot and dry weather in the region, burning has been prohibited in the city of Paducah, according to the PFD.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said, “The hot and dry conditions are concerning since a spark could create a significant fire issue. Even though Paducah only allows ground and handheld sparkling devices during the holiday, I encourage citizens to watch public fireworks displays rather than attempting to hold displays at their homes.
While ground and hand-held sparklers are permitted, the discharge of fireworks that leave the ground, explode, or have a report is not allowed within the city limits. This information can be found in the Paducah Code of Ordinances Chapter 46, Article IV, according to the PFD.
Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry said, “With the July 4th holiday approaching, we want to remind the public that fireworks are not allowed to be discharged within the city limits for safety reasons due to the density of homes and structures in Paducah. Those caught discharging fireworks could receive a citation. Furthermore, it is illegal for minors to be in possession of fireworks.”
In a report provided by the PFD, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that there were 11 deaths from fireworks in 2022, and 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms.
Because of this, the Consumer Product Safety Commission provided safety recommendations while using ground and handheld fireworks:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Young children often suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures above 1200 degrees.
- Always have an adult closely supervise fireworks activities and have items such as water and fire extinguishers readily available.
- Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
For more safety information this holiday, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
Despite the safety guidelines this holiday, the Paducah Fire Department is encouraging the public to celebrate safely.
The Paducah's Independence Day Celebration, sponsored by Independence Bank, Ingram Barge Company, and Pine Bluff Materials Company will be Tuesday, July 4 on Paducah's riverfront.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with live music and food vendors. The fireworks, presented by Pyro Shows, will start at 9:05 p.m. after the singing of the National Anthem by Hayley Payne.
For more details on the event visit the Paducah KY website.