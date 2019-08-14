Watch again

Paducah — The Paducah Fire Department is allowing younger firefighters to gear up to save lives.

The department has reduced its age requirement from 21 to 19. Fire Chief Steve Kyle said they noticed applications were low, and they were missing a key demographic in the application pool.

"We're looking for the young, energetic folks who want to be a part of our organization and help it grow," Kyle said. "This job is a tough. It's labor intensive, not just muscles but mind as well."

Fire Capt. Nathan Torian said they want to encourage high school students to pursue firefighting in technical college. Torian said the age requirement will help with recruitment when they visit high schools.

"Being able to go and have them, have a job that they look forward to getting into right after high school," Torian said.

He said the job is more than just fighting fires. A firefighter can go from fighting fires, to water rescue and emergency medical services.

Kyle is excited to see what the younger firefighters can bring to the table.