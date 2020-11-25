PADUCAH — A lot of people are expected to stay home and cook for Thanksgiving this year, which increases the chances of a fire.
The National Fire Protection Association said Thanksgiving is the peak day for home-cooking fires.
Paducah Fire Lt. Matt Meiser said people need to be extra safe and alert when cooking.
"There's a potential for an increased amount of calls with people, more people being home and cooking and that type of thing," said Meiser. "We don't have to go out on any kitchen fires or anything like that."
Meiser and his crew are spending Thanksgiving at the Central Fire Station on Washington Street. He said they are always ready to help, but they want everyone to follow safety guidelines.
"As far as cooking, we see a lot of unattended issues. You know, if we put the food on the stove and then walk away and forget about it," said Meiser. "The same thing with frying a turkey. We want to, we want to keep an eye on it and stay close."
The lieutenant said everyone needs to make sure their turkeys are completely thawed and dry before deep frying them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says you need to cook your turkey thoroughly, making sure it's up to 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally with a food thermometer. That will protect you and your family from food-borne illnesses.
Meiser said if you do experience an oil, grease, or deep-frying fire, do not use water to put it out. You need to have a class B fire extinguisher handy.
The safety precautions do not stop there. You need to keep your pets and kids away from the stove, or wherever you are cooking.
Surfaces need to be kept clean to avoid cross-contamination.
The USDA advises how to properly store and serve food for Thanksgiving. "When cooked food is out at room temperature, it only has two hours before it becomes unsafe," the agency says. "So make sure you put out just enough food for your guests and place the rest in your fridge."
Meiser said as long as you follow these guidelines, you should have a safe Thanksgiving. "Making sure you're away from the structure, making sure you have the right, the correct size turkey for what you're wanting to do, the correct amount of oil in the correct pot," said Meiser. "I'd say you'd probably be OK doing it. Just be careful and uh, but there always is that option to order in."
Meiser said they also respond to electrical fires when people put up Christmas trees around this time.
If you get a live tree, keep it watered so it doesn't dry out and become flammable.
You should also keep candles and other heated items away from trees.