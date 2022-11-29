PADUCAH — Winter is right around the corner. As temperatures drop, a big bowl of chili can do your heart — and your community — a lot of good.
The City of Paducah is hosting their annual Firehouse Chili day on Friday, Dec. 2, with proceeds benefitting the United Way of Western Kentucky.
The station is inviting everyone to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, chili dog, dessert or more, all cooked by local firefighters at Fire Station #1.
According to a Tuesday release from the city, attendees are welcome to bring the whole family — or office — to enjoy a warm meal at one of the many tables set up in the station's heated bays.
The city says the generosity of local sponsors and city staff members made the event successful, enabling 100% of the proceeds to benefit the United Way. Hughes Market and Meat Processing provided 40 pounds of beef; desserts were provided by Artisan Kitchen, Great American Cookies, and Panera Bread; Food Giant, Sam's Club, and Walmart offered gift cards for the purchase of luncheon supplies; and Pepsi MidAmerica provided soda, water, and a promotional banner.
The United Way is sponsoring a 50/50 raffle at the event as well, the city says, with each entry costing $5.00. Last year, Firehouse Chili raised over $2,000 for the United Way. The station will accept payment by cash, check, or online donation.