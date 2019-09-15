NASHVILLE—Many Paducah firefighters took part in the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in downtown Nashville on Sunday.

343 firefighters climbed 110 stories in full gear, honoring the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on 9/11.

Each participant was given a badge with the name and photo of a fallen FDNY firefighter. The names of the FDNY firefighters were read off and a bell was rung in their honor.