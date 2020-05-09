PADUCAH — Florists are limited in the occasions they can deliver arrangements for during the COVID-19 pandemic. That has led to a significant drop in sales, but Mother's Day has brought a boost to their business.
Inside The Paisley Peacock Florist on Lone Oak Road, it smells like cinnamon buns, with flowers everywhere.
Customers cannot enjoy that aroma, because they aren't allowed inside the flower shop.
Owner Lisa Jones said the total lack of foot traffic is hurting business.
"You still have bills. You still have all those day-to-day expenses, but you don't have any income coming in," said Jones.
Mother's Day has changed that. "We have had a lot more sales because of Mother's Day," said Jones. "Some of it is because people can't go to the mall. They can't shop for other gifts," said Jones.
The store is offering delivery and curbside pickup at a distance.
It's the same for Rose Garden Florist, just 11 minutes away on Broadway Street.
Owner Abbey Shelton said the shop has had cars coming up all week to pick up floral arrangements. "This year, Mother's Day sales have actually been a little better than last year's," she said.
Shelton said the large number of sales caught everyone by surprise, even wholesalers.
"It's been a little bit of a struggle getting the exact flowers that we wanted," said Shelton. "But we were still able to secure a ton of great flowers and great products."
Saturday, employees were busy getting arrangements ready for pickup and delivery.
Shelton said the local support means a lot to them.
"I know that when I shop local I'm supporting another family and helping them keep food in their children's bellies, and clothes, and everything else," said Shelton. "This is what we have and what our livelihood depends on."
As mothers and business owners, Shelton and Jones are just grateful to arrange bouquets for the special women in your lives.
The florists expect to see sales drop again after Mother's Day.
It is too late to order Mother's Day arrangements from these florists, but they will resume deliveries on Monday.