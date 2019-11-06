PADUCAH — Paducah is getting a $10.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the city's riverfront development project, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday.
The grant funding comes from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or B.U.I.L.D., grant program.
The project includes the creation of a riverfront excursion pier and plaza along the riverfront downtown.
In a news release announcing the grant award Wednesday, McConnell provided a statement that reads, in part:
“With this BUILD grant, Paducah can continue creating new opportunities for tourism, recreation and commerce along the riverfront in support of good jobs and economic growth. Making Paducah an economic leader in our Commonwealth and the region has long been a priority for me, and I have been proud to work with Mayor Harless, Judge Clymer, and other city leaders to continue developing the riverfront and its vast potential. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly looking for new opportunities for this wonderful region, and I was glad to help deliver this latest federal investment in Paducah’s bright future.”
The release notes that the city was previously awarded more than $9 million for the Paducah Waterfront Development Project, which included the transient boat dock.