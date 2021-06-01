PADUCAH — The Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has approved Paducah's application to create a district downtown where people will be able to walk around with to-go alcoholic drinks.
The Entertainment Destination Center license allows people to buy drinks in special to-go cups from participating businesses, and walk the streets with them while window shopping, enjoying the view of the Ohio River and participating in outdoor events.
City leaders have said the EDC license will give restaurants and other hospitality businesses downtown an economic boost, and help them recover financially from COVID-19 pandemic loses.
In a news release announcing the state's approval Tuesday, the city also announced that Paducah Bank will sponsor the district. The bank's logo will be featured on the to-go cups used within the district.
The city said 20 eligible bars and restaurants are located within the EDC area, and the city is finalizing agreements with participating businesses.
Paducah Beer Werks is one of the businesses coordinating with the city to get the single-use cups. The city says each bar or restaurant will be ready to participate in the district once they receive the cups they've ordered.
"As we come out of the pandemic economy, we are seeing changes in how business functions," Paducah Beer Werks owner Todd Blume said in a statement. "The EDC is a perfect segue for people to enjoy our downtown and riverfront. This is an opportunity for our businesses to create new events that showcase what our beautiful city has to offer."
The city says the district's hours are from 6 a.m. to midnight. Signs are already in place downtown marking the district's boundary. These open alcoholic containers will only be allowed within the district.