PADUCAH — A Paducah Head Start Preschool student has tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to Paducah Public Schools.
The school says the Purchase Area Health Department handled all case investigation and contact tracing with cooperation from the school district on Sunday afternoon.
The school district says all the people who are considered close contact have been contacted by the health department and have gotten instructions on what to do.
Staff members or parents with a student who may have been exposed have already received a call from contact tracers at the health department.
The school says there is no suspected connection between this positive case and the positive case reported Sept. 17.
The school district says it will continue to work closely with the health department and will take the recommended steps to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and staff. If you have questions, contact the PAHD at 270-444-9631 or go to kycovid19.ky.gov for more information.
Parents and guardians with specific questions can direct those to Amie Tooley, Healthy at School Officer, at amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or 270-444-5611 ext. 1020.