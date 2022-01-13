PADUCAH – Starting Tuesday, Paducah Head Start Preschool will not meet in-person due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the school building.
Paducah Head Start Preschool will provide at-home learning with daily activities and learning times through Thursday, Jan. 20.
The preschool will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Meals will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the preschool, or families can pick up all their meals on Tuesday.
Meals will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and can be picked up from the front office.