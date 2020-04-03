head start

PADUCAH -- Paducah Head Start will be able to build a new building thanks to a grant from the Office of Head Start Disaster Recovery Fund.

Paducah Public Schools is getting $13,447,390 for the building and another grant of $627,335 to fund supplies and new personnel.

The current school is located in the Cooper Whiteside Elementary building, which sits in a flood prone area.

Paducah Public Schools is still working on getting a location for the new school.

The new school will be able to accommodate up to 320 students.

Current plans are to have the school be completed by 2022.

Tags