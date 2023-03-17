PADUCAH — A new location aims to make preschool more accessible for children and families in Paducah.
Paducah Head Start is moving locations, knocking out its current waiting list and opening more spots.
Head Start makes early childhood services more accessible for lower-income families.
Currently, Paducah Head Start has 243 students enrolled, and with the move it will be able to enroll a total of 320 students ages 4 and 5.
The future home of Head Start program is under construction right now, but folks there are hopeful to open at the beginning of the next school year.
Paducah Head Start Director Kristy Lewis said she is excited for the new opportunities the new location will bring.
"The location of our new building is gonna' put us in a place in the community that allows us to provide more resources to our children and families," said Lewis.
Head Start will also be able to expose high school students to early childhood education.
"This apprenticeship will allow them to work with our students every single day, take classes they need to build and acquire their child associates degree while at Paducah Tilghman High School," Lewis said.
The new building will have six more classrooms and more space for different services for families.
"We try to reduce as many barriers for the families as we can, and I would say that that's the foundation and hallmark of Head Start is providing comprehensive services," said Lewis.
They have dental, eye and speech services, along with other comprehensive services that go beyond the classroom.
"We serve not only the child, but we serve the family and our community," said Lewis.
For adults, Head Start has the ability to help them start a career in early childhood care. Head Start can help you enroll in classes to gain your degree and help you financially. If that's something you are interested in, you can call the office at 270-444-5780.
If you are interesting in enrolling you child in Paducah's Head Start Program, click here for more information.