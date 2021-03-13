PADUCAH -- The start of the pandemic sent us into a frenzy about a virus that we knew little about. It was a stressful moment for us, but healthcare workers had it worse.
Healthcare workers like Ali Lampert have gone the extra mile to help patients, some through their final moments.
Lampert is one of three Mercy Health Lourdes registered nurses who spoke with Local 6 last May after they helped comfort an 86-year-old COVID-19 patient during her final moments.
"That was our first patient who we really saw [that] COVID was her demise."
Lampert said they have adapted since then, now allowing families to be with their family members in their final moments.
"Our floor now has opened up to be a COVID hospice unit, we still take regular COVID patients as well, but we see a lot more patients like her, " said Lampert.
"I wish I could say that was my first and last patient with that scenario but it hasn't been, we have that has become our new norm for some patients."
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, like other healthcare facilities continues to screen visitors, conducting temperature checks.
Sorter Sherry Hill walked us through some of the ways she keeps things in order and clean.
"So these are the badges that I clean every time a visitor uses them," said Hill.
"When they finish visiting, I place them in the right spot until the next person is able to come visit."
Mercy Regional EMS Lieutenant Sarah McCord has also had to adapt to the struggles of the pandemic. She and her team continue to remain strong while treating and transporting your loved ones.
"Of course for us the precaution, the masks, the gloves, the face shield and if they were that sick, a lot of it's holding hands," said McCord.
"Just being there trying to reassure people that as bad as it can get, there's obviously great medical care that we can get them too."
She said they have handled things smoothly, staying on top of personal protective equipment, and supporting each other.
"If someone was having a rough time with it [ the pandemic] it was nothing to get a phone call 'Hey can you talk?', " said McCord.
"We just work through it."
Both women say vaccinations are helping move us in the right direction-- but they remind everyone to continue following CDC guidelines to keep us all safe.