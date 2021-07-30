PADUCAH — Paducah city employees and members of the community stopped by city hall Friday to say farewell to outgoing City Manager Jim Arndt.
Arndt announced his plans to move back home to Illinois to be closer to family and to open a consulting business earlier this year.
He's been with the city since the summer of 2018. During Friday's event, Arndt reflected on his accomplishments. He said he feels he's leaving the city in good shape.
Arndt will be working for the city during August as a consultant, providing guidance for a smooth transition to his replacement.
"I think really making sure that we, when we have new elected officials come onboard, that they are properly prepared to take seat in their office and making sure they enter in confidence. You know, it's only a two-year term, and I want to make sure they can get the best out of those two years. And the creation of the customer service department."
Incoming City Manager Daron Jordan officially takes over the role on Sunday.