Watch again

PADUCAH- A United States soldier has unique skill sets.

However, after retirement, it can be tough for soldiers to land a job when they are limited to those skills.

The military said there are reasons it is hard. Those include skills translation, negative stereotypes, skill mismatch, acclimation and concern about future deployments.

Paducah is trying to help them with a job fair for Fort Campbell soldiers at City Hall on Tuesday.

Miguel Connor has served in the Army for 20 years. Connor was one of several soldiers at the event, taking advantage of resources.

"I already have a dream job but being out here has already opened my eyes to other opportunities," said Connor.

This is the first job fair event for future military retirees in Paducah, helping with the transition from the military to civilian jobs.

Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McAdoo said part of the job of military leaders is to ensure that soldiers are taken care of all the time.

"[It's important] to provide them opportunities like this to talk to local communities," said McAdoo. "And let them know there is a place out there for them also."

Mayor Brandi Harless worked with Fort Campbell to put the event together. She said the event is a benefit to both soldiers and area businesses.

"There's some level of shortage in the workforce and so people are very interested in hiring soldiers," said Harless. "Because of the discipline, the work ethic, the character of those soldiers coming out of service."

Murray State-Paducah Director Jennifer Frazier said she is proud to assist such selfless people.

"I respect and have so much admiration for their families," said Frazier.

Frazier said the school already has a presence on the base but they will continue to help.

"While they're on post, we have a representative there that is going to walk them through that process," said Frazier. "And then when they transition and retire out that we have other regional campuses, and the Murray State campus that they can just transfer to."

Fort Campbell representatives asked that when soldiers do come through seeking employment, employers should be more open about hiring these professionals

The event also had information for soldiers on housing and other helpful resources.

The mayor said she hopes to have the event more often.