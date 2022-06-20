PADUCAH- Paducah's first ever Juneteenth celebration was held at the Carson Center Monday evening. The event's keynote speaker was Dr. Michael Brandon McCormack, an Associate Professor of Pan-African Studies and Comparative Humanities at the University of Louisville. Several local artists also had their work on display.
The newly recognized federal holiday stems from June 19, 1865 as the news traveled that slaves had been freed. Many also consider it an additional independence day. Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary Never expected the holiday to garner national recognition.
"Freedom is something that you don't need to take for granted. It's something that it just makes you feel good within your heart," Cleary said.
The holiday is also an opportunity to celebrate black culture through art, speech, and music. For Reggie May, the guitarist for the band A Different Sound, music is essential for spreading culture.
"It's like breathing. If I wasn't able to do this I'd be in big trouble," May explained.
While May enjoys celebrating the event, he wants to ensure people remember the real reason why there's a celebration in the first place.
"This is as significant as Veterans Day, or Memorial Day, or the Fourth of July. It took three years between the passing of the Emancipation Proclamation and the official declaration to the citizens, the people who belonged as a part of this nation," May said. "Even though they were not told or taught that they belonged. So that's why it's important."
May thinks celebrating Juneteenth on the national level is a step in the right direction, but he feels more needs to be done to further bridge the gap.
"We need to have a clear headed, open hearted, open minded discussion. Something without hostility and something without acrimony," May said. "We need to bring it down to the most basic level of how our community has contributed from day one and how our community has suffered from day one. And how that suffering can finally cease."
This won't be the only time emancipation is celebrated in Paducah. Later this summer the community will celebrate the Eighth of August, which is when news of the slaves being freed reached Paducah.
