PADUCAH — The increase number of COVID-19 cases has caused the Paducah Homegrown Holiday Market to be virtual this year.
"Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, holding an indoor holiday market would increase the risk of spreading the virus," says Special Events Superintendent Molly Johnson. "We are trying to protect our friends and family while creatively offering the community access to our incredible market vendors."
Paducah Communication Manager Pamela Spencer says the Farmers' Market vendors from the regular market season were invited to participate virtually for this market.
Now through December 12, the city is inviting you to visit the Homegrown Holiday Online Market event page on Facebook. Click the discussion tab to see all of the posts. Spencer says vendors will be posting their products, links to websites, contact information, pictures, and more on the page.
Johnson added, “Please check the event page often since vendors will be posting daily. Plus, if there is something you see or want, comment on the item or message the seller to continue with the purchase process. This online market, which will last for several weeks, will help you find those unique gifts that are perfect for the holidays.”
Spencer says this is the sixth year for the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department to organize a Holiday Market.
You can find more information on the market by emailing or calling Molly Johnson at mtjohnson@paducahky.gov or 270-444-8508.