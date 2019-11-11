PADUCAH— Paducah spent Veterans Day making sure our veterans are not forgotten. In a special program our veterans were honored through song, and affirmation by our leaders.
"Our American heroes are to be appreciated for the freedoms we enjoy daily, for decades thousands of our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, friends and loved ones have served this country both at war and at peace time," says Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless.
In a special address at the program Colonel Stephanie Barton with the 101st Airborne reminded everybody that our nation has a rich history of brave men and women that have served our country.
"Generations of patriots have dedicated themselves to the defense of our country, make us stronger and more resilient as a nation," says Barton.
Two of those patriots were honored with the Distinguished Veteran Award.They were Charles Turok, and Harley Dixon, both World War II veterans.
"I feel honored because I only did my duty. I wasn't a hero, I just did my duty," says Turok.
For Dixon the award was about more than just himself.
"For me it was enough because some dear friends died and it's enough to say they need to be celebrated," says Dixon.
The loss doesn't mean Dixon regrets standing beside his friends in combat though.
"It was an honor," says Dixon.
Honoring heroes that walk among us.