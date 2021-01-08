PADUCAH — While some hospitals are still issuing their first rounds of vaccines COVID-19, others, like Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, are giving out their second round.
The hospital received its second shipment of the Pfizer vaccines this week, with 975 doses for the second round of vaccinations.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke said the hospital has vaccinated more than 1,000 people with the first rounds of shots so far.
The hospital said it get more doses out of each vial than first presumed, so it will have enough to give everyone their boosters.
Dr. Sagar Patel works in the hospital's intensive care unit. He received his second shot Thursday.
"After the first day, very much no symptoms, maybe a little bit of soreness at the site of the injection. The second dose, if you have not already had COVID-19 maybe a reaction to the vaccine that you got on the first one," said Patel. "So, very very mild, nothing at all to complain about. Maybe a mild headache, a bit of fatigue, but overall, just absolutely beneficial experience."
In the same week that health care workers received their second doses, more than 100 first responders got their first.
Mercy Regional EMS Executive Director Jeremy Jeffery got both his shots.
He also partnered with the hospital to get the vaccine to local first responders. They have vaccinated more than 100 first responders in McCracken County.
"The way it works is not like I've ever seen a vaccine in the past. It's not a live virus like a lot of people thought in the front end. It's not. It's mRNA," said Jeffery. "It works. That's the only thing I can say, is get off the fence and take it."
He administered the vaccine to firefighters with the Paducah Fire Department. Paducah Fire Relief Driver William "Coty" Murphy also received his first shot.
Jeffery recommends every first responder get it.
"If I have all of my ambulance personnel sick and unable to take care of people, then I don't have an ambulance service to run," said Murphy. "I think it's important that we get vaccinated as quickly as possible to eliminated this."
First responders are a part of the next vaccination group, 1B, but Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke said it is important they have access to the vaccines soon.
"You know, when we looked at the individuals that were truly on the front line and truly, absolutely essential to transporting these patients, caring for them in the transportation, meeting them in the ED, taking care of them in the ED, caring for them in the hospital," said Franke. "We felt very strongly that as part of our team, those first responders, particularly the EMTs, were so essential in what we do."
Franke said as health care workers get fully vaccinated, more are becoming interested.
"Initially, we had approximately 40% of our associates who felt that they were inclined to receive it as soon as it was available, but there were quite a few more who were waiting a little bit to see how others reacted to the vaccine," said Franke. "Now that, that process is going well and there are colleagues and associates who have done well with the vaccine, we are seeing more people that are interested in receiving it."
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is still putting together a plan for a drive-thru vaccination. It will start on Jan. 18. Health care workers will have access first.