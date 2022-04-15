PADUCAH — As COVID-19 cases continue to decline locally, hospitals are finally playing catch-up after being overwhelmed by the virus for the last two years. Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital are both reporting fewer inpatients with COVID.
Dr. Jenny Franke with Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital says that means staff members are getting a much-needed break from the mental, physical and emotional demands of the pandemic, and it frees up personal protective equipment and ventilators.
"It's been a real relief for our staff," says Franke.
The drop in hospitalized cases is welcomed nationwide, and for people on the front lines, like doctors and nurses, it brings a sigh of relief.
"Even when we just had modest numbers of COVID patients in the hospital that's still a very difficult and draining process for our staff physically, mentally, emotionally," says Franke.
Lourdes hasn't had a COVID-positive inpatient in nearly three weeks. Baptist Health is averaging one to two a day, but they're still busy.
Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah says some people are catching up from hospital visits they missed because of the pandemic.
"A little bit of it's playing catch-up, but a little bit of it too is we're still seeing very, very sick folks. It's not just the normal, basic sort of things, so it's just a busy time here at the hospital," says Housman.
Housman says COVID-19 is going to be part of the fabric of life for the medical community from now on. Both hospitals are paying attention to variants, but their hope is they won't cause outbreaks as severe as previous surges.