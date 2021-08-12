PADUCAH — COVID-19 cases are soaring locally and nationally, so much that local hospitals are running out of resources and beds.
"All the patients I've admitted with COVID have been unvaccinated in the last month."
"We are seeing that a vast proportion of the folks that we are admitting are unvaccinated."
"The deaths that I've seen all have been exclusively in unvaccinated patients."
We heard those words Thursday from local doctors warning the public about the current state of the pandemic in west Kentucky.
Data on soaring cases
The West Kentucky Health Care Coalition shared numbers from the 24 counties in western Kentucky that show how COVID-19 cases have escalated over the past couple of weeks.
The coalition recorded 56 hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, including 27 patients in intensive care units and and 10 on ventilators.
A little more than three weeks later, the hospitalizations rose to 176, including 65 in intensive care units and 26 on ventilators.
Hospitalizations tripled, and the number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators more than doubled in that time.
Updating the community
We learned of those numbers from a joint, virtual update given by Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital on Thursday.
WATCH: Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health Lourdes leaders urge vaccination amid increased COVID-19 hospitalizations
The hospitals decided to hold the virtual meeting because each has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.
Graphs detailed just how serious the COVID-19 positivity rates are becoming across west Kentucky.
Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman shared a graph showing a 14.2% COVID-19 positivity rate for his hospital from July 30 to Aug. 5. The rate rose to 18% in the past week.
"Probably what's been alarming to me is that we're seeing that positivity rate as high as we've ever seen it," said Housman. "If our numbers hold consistent this week, we'll have a higher rate of positive tests this week than we've had."
Mercy Health Lourdes Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke said the positivity rate has also risen at Mercy Health Lourdes.
"The positivity rate for COVID with Lourdes testing has been 18%, the state positivity rate is 11%," said Franke. "So not only are we seeing a surge throughout the state, but in western Kentucky we are really seeing even a disproportionate increase right now."
Each hospital is seeing more in-patients, medicine, and resources stretched thin, and hospital beds are filling up.
Mercy has 29 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including 12 in the ICU, and five on ventilators. Baptist has 26 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, including 10 to 12 in the ICU.
Local 6 asked Housman how health leaders can combat disinformation on social media and those who spout false information.
"Not a lot of finger-pointing or any of those sorts of things, but just really telling you what we're seeing, and what we feel like as a group of health care professionals can be done to keep you and keep your family safe, that's the bottom line," said Housman.
The Delta variant's impact on west Kentucky
Kentucky’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 11.57% Thursday.
Doctors are attributing the case surge to the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
The Purchase District Health Department shared the total number of COVID-19 cases in west Kentucky from the last two weeks.
Ballard County has 70 active cases, Calloway County has 245, Carlisle County shows 69, Fulton County has seven, Graves County has 294, Hickman County has 11, Marshall County has the second highest with 380 and McCracken County tops the list with 587.
McCracken County also leads the number of hospitalizations with nine residents in the hospital. Marshall County has six, Calloway County has three, Graves and Carlisle each have two. The rest of the west Kentucky counties are not currently reporting any hospitalized cases.
Baptist Health Paducah Emergency Medicine's Allison Rains said health care providers are seeing more children and young people contracting COVID-19.
"With the first round of COVID, we didn't see a lot of children that were getting the illness or getting diagnosed, but this round there are tons of children," said Rains. "We are also seeing a lot of young people who are very sick."
A hit to the unvaccinated population
Every doctor said most of the COVID patients they are seeing are unvaccinated.
"We are seeing that a vast portion of the folks that we are admitting are unvaccinated," said Housman. "At Baptist Health Paducah, it's approximately 70% or so that are unvaccinated."
Baptist Health Pulmonologist Dr. Keith Kelly said the people in those beds are suffering.
"If you were to see the type of suffering and misery that these people go through, I think the most extreme/hesitant vaccine people would have some second thoughts of what they thought about things before," said Kelly.
They encourage people to get the shot, but if you don't, wear your mask and social distance.
Purchase District Health director Kent Koster said west Kentucky has some of the lowest vaccinated counties in the state.
Pregnant women and vaccines
Health care leaders also fell in line with research and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommending the vaccine for pregnant women.
There was not enough research to fully back that recommendation previously.
Rains said there is plenty of local support that agrees.
"I've spoken to several of our obstetricians, and everyone is in agreement that this is safe and that everyone should get the vaccine," said Rains. "There are really no contraindications unless you have a known allergic reaction, and that is very, very rare."
The CDC reports that only 16% of pregnant women have received at least one dose of a vaccine.