PADUCAH — Get ready for food, fun and fireworks. The city of Paducah is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration.
The event includes live music, food trucks and fireworks. There will be five to seven food trucks lining the riverfront by the transient boat dock.
At 6 p.m., the live music begins. There are a total of four concerts at two different locations — two at the transient boat dock and two at Wilson stage at the end of Broadway.
Candice Gunn will preform at 6 p.m. and Crawfoot at 7:30 p.m. at the transient boat dock, and on Wilson Stage Wheelhouse Rousters will play at 6 p.m. and Hayley Payne will follow at 7:45 p.m.
The event is co-sponsored by Independence Bank. Ingram and Pine Bluff are handling the fireworks, as those begin around 9 p.m. The fireworks will be shooting from a barge in the Ohio River. Amie Clark, director of parks and recreation said they are expecting a large crowd of people to attend.
"It's always a big turnout, now with the river front and the area by the transient boat dock kind of being developed into a park. We even get more people down there as well, and so yes we are always expecting a big turnout and we're looking forward to it."
Another question you may be asking yourself is, "Where am I going to park?" The city has made parking easier this year rather than in years past, as they are not closing off Third Street.
"Parking will still be available in the city lot. There will be parking at the Farmer's Market lot .The lot at Third and Kentucky will be available um so there should be more parking available than there is typically," said Clark.
Clark also said people begin claiming their seats for the show as early as noon. There are two perfect viewing spots. The first, Clark said, is at the foot of Broadway because you get the chance to experience every part of the celebration.
"If you kinda like to be back off the beaten path, over by the convention center or even the transient boat dock areas will also be nice viewing area as well," she added.
This event is family friendly. With the noise, dogs are asked to stay at home but they are still welcome to come and enjoy. The city asks that you keep your furry friends on a three-foot leash.
With the chance of rain, they will hold off until the weather passes or postpone the firework show until July 5.
If you need a spot to celebrate or enjoy a firework show on the fourth, you can go to the City of Paducah's Independence Day Celebration.