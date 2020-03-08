PADUCAH -- This week, you'll be able to start filling out the 2020 Census.
Everyone is impacted by this count because it impacts funding for things like schools and roads.
Tommy Hollimon is the executive director at the Paducah Housing Authority. They provide affordable housing to low-income residents.
"I think that sometimes, our residents feel like, they don't matter," Hollimon said. "And the census is designed to make sure that everybody matters."
Hollimon said over the years, he's seen a decrease in their funding. Having an accurate count will help increase their capital funds and to keep the community clean, renovated and up-to-date.
"We provide low rents as much as we can, therefore we don't have a lot of rental income," Hollimon said. "And so the more funding we get from the government, the more we're able to do with programs, the maintenance of the apartments and the staff required."
The Paducah Housing Authority gives their residents a monthly newsletter to let them know why they should respond to the census and why their count matters. They are also reaching out to their community though social media.
This is the first year you can fill out the census online. If you don't have internet access, you'll be able to fill out the census online at the McCracken County Public Library in April.