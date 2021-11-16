PADUCAH — If you've been discriminated against, where do you file a complaint? If you live in Paducah, you'd send it to the city's Human Rights Commission and they would look into it. The city's Human Rights office takes those claims now and has to send them directly to the state to be handled. That means there's no local investigation. That could be changing soon.
The purpose of the Human Rights Commission is to investigate acts of any type of discrimination in the city, but they conduct those investigations without a commission itself. When Paducah Mayor George Bray took office, only two people were left on the commission. Bray decided to let their terms expire, which means the commission is sitting idle. The mayor says the Human Rights Commission will play a strong role for the city.
"We do think it's important. We just think it's important to approach it correctly, and with a lot of forethought, and with a lot of input from people. So that's the way we'll be proceeding," Bray said. "We're not going to stand for violations. So somehow we're going to make sure that those investigations are getting conducted."
Paducah City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson wants to see the local Human Rights Commission have more authority.
"I'm not sure that everything that happens on the local level does not necessarily need to go through the state," Henderson said. "What can we do, and what can we resolve, here at home?"
Henderson's already figured out some of the qualities he wants to see in the new commission members.
"Getting compassion, having an unbiased and a nonjudgmental spirit is important. A desire to work, a desire to do what needs to be done to make it happen," Henderson said.
There's no set time on when the new commission members will be selected. However, Henderson likes the possibility of having the commission shaped by March of next year.