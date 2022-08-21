Paducah Improv, a Market House Theatre comedy troupe, makes their return on Saturday, August 27 with two shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The 7 p.m. show will be a long-form show for all ages. The 9 p.m. show is for 18+ only and will be a mix of short and long-form improv.
Paducah's improv comedy group performs short and long-form improv. Paducah Improv has been active in Paducah since 2012.
The improv comedy show studio series is held on the last Saturday of each month at the Finkel Building Black Box Theater on 200 Kentucky Avenue.
Tickets are available here.