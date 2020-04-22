PADUCAH -- The Paducah Independent School District has announced its final days for students.
The elementary schools will be ending a few days after the middle and high schools.
The dates for each school are:
- Paducah Head Start Preschool - Tuesday, May 5
- Paducah Tilghman High School - Friday, May 8
- Paducah Middle School - Friday, May 8
- Clark Elementary - Monday, May 11 (half-day)
- McNabb Elementary - Monday, May 11 (half-day)
- Morgan Elementary - Monday, May 11 (half-day)
Superintendent Donald Shively says elementary students have to have a half day of classes to make sure they complete 1,062 hours of instruction.
“Since our elementary schools have 30 minutes of recess in a school day, that puts them a bit short of having 1,062 hours of instruction on May 8,” Shively explained. “To meet the required 1,062 hours of instruction, our elementary schools will need to complete a half day of instruction on May 11.”
Non-traditional Instruction Days will be extended through the end of the school year for all students.