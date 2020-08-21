PADUCAH — State-of-the-art technology, wide open spaces, and new opportunities to collaborate: the Paducah Innovation Hub is set to welcome students this school year for the first time.
The two-story 100,000 square feet facility connected to Paducah Tilghman High School has classrooms and workshops to teach students career and industry skills.
Workshops include an automotive tech lab, an auto body/collision repair shop, a carpentry shop, a welding shop, and a health science lab. Students will be taught by people with experience in their respective industries, using some of the latest technologies.
"Our students can get ASE certification in auto tech, auto body collision repair, and auto painting in this shop and the shop next door," explained Innovation Hub Principal Steve Ybarzabal.
Ybarzabal added that in the health science lab, there are "full bath with showers so they can train on how to bathe and care for patients."
The Innovation Hub features large windows on the second floor that allow people to see students working in the shops below. This not only gets other students more interested in various career paths, it lets industry professionals see that the students are gaining the skills necessary to be hired.
There are also classrooms to teach students about robotics, computer-aided design, engineering, physics and related courses. In addition, the Innovation Hub has a "makerspace," complete with 3D printers and other tools to allow K-12 students to engage in hands-on creative activities.
The facility includes classrooms for Naval ROTC, as well as a new meeting room and offices for the Paducah Board of Education.
Ybarzabal calls the facility a regional game changer.
"That's the most exciting part of this is helping students find a career pathway that makes sense to them that they're excited about, and having courses aligned with a direct route to a career," said Ybarzabal.
With the pandemic, there will be precautions at the Innovation hub that go beyond wearing masks and social distancing.
"Normally, a student would take a tool out of a toolbox, use it and put it right back, whereas now, those things will be left out and then sanitized before they're put away," said Ybarzabal. "In welding, previously you might have shared a welding helmet with somebody. But now, we need to make sure we have a welding helmet for each individual student so they are not sharing that equipment. So that's going to be very important."
Although the routines will be different because of the pandemic, the goal remains the same.
"We're teaching students to problem solve, to think, to have real world application to things they learn in a classroom. That's very important and it's also very powerful," said Ybarzabal. "The other thing is that we are training students to be able to pass industry certification tests, so as they leave, they'll be employable in an industry right out of high school."
The first day of classes for Paducah Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 24. The first three days will be virtual for everyone. Then, beginning Thursday, Aug. 27, in-person instruction will begin for those who chose it. For Paducah Tilghman High School students, some of their in-person classes will take place at the Innovation Hub.
For students who opted for in-person learning, they are split into two groups and will alternate days between in-class instruction and remote learning. Beginning Sept. 4, the rotating schedule will end and all students who chose in-person learning will attend classes.
Meanwhile, all ATC (area technology center) classes at the Innovation Hub — which include auto tech, autobody/collision repair, carpentry, welding and health science — will be done virtually starting Aug. 24. Then, beginning Sept. 28, per Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation, those classes will be able to welcome students for in-person instruction.
The ATC classes at the Innovation Hub will be available not just for Paducah Tilghman High School students, but for students at McCracken County High School, Graves County High School, and Livingston Central High School. In addition, students at St. Mary High School and Community Christian Academy in Paducah, as well as homeschool students, can attend ATC classes.
The Innovation Hub is a $22.6-million project funded by state grants, district funds and bonds. It replaces the Paducah Area Technology Center, which Ybarzabal said was built in 1965.