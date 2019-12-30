MAYFIELD, KY — A juvenile from Paducah was arrested after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in Graves County, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
A KSP detective was monitoring the roadway using radar on U.S. 45 north in Graves County Sunday night, just before midnight, when a car drove past him at 92 mph, KSP says. The trooper tried to stop the car, but KSP says the juvenile refused to yield — instead accelerating to speeds of up to 110 mph.
The detective and other troopers pursued the car for about 9 miles before it turned onto Cherry Drive, which is a dead-end road. KSP says the juvenile got out of the car while it was still moving and started to run away. KSP says troopers used a conducted electrical weapon on the juvenile, which ended the chase. Conducted electrical weapons include devices like Tazers and stun guns. KSP says troopers ordered the juvenile to stop multiple times before the device was used, but the suspect allegedly ignored those commands.
The state law enforcement agency says the suspect gave troopers multiple false names, but investigators later discovered that he is a juvenile from Paducah. His name has not been released to the public because of his age.
Investigators also learned that the 2010 Honda CRV the juvenile was driving was reported stolen in Paducah in November.
The suspect was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, resisting arrest, speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, first degree driving under the influence under aggravating circumstances, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and giving an officer a false name.
He was also charged with reckless driving, failure to wear a seat belt, improper turning, driving with no operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, abandonment of vehicle on public roadway and driving with an improper registration plate.