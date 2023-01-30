PADUCAH — Officers arrested a wanted Louisville man on Saturday with the help of a K-9 officer, the Paducah Police Department says, and he is facing over 20 charges in three Kentucky counties.
According to a Monday release, officers received information that 27-year-old Cole Fields — who had six outstanding warrants — was seen in Paducah driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche.
When an officer spotted the car on Guthrie Avenue and saw Fields walking towards it, the officer reportedly pulled up and called Fields by name.
According to the release, Fields then took-off on foot, with the officer pursuing him.
Paducah police say Fields was caught a short distance away, with assistance from K-9 Don.
According to the release, Fields was searched and a large bag of methamphetamine, two glass smoking pipes, and cash were found in a bag in his pocket.
Fields was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on the following charges and warrants:
McCracken County
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree fleeing or evading police
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bench warrant charging him with failure to appear on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge
Graves County
- Warrant charging him with third-degree rape
- Parole violation
- Two bench warrants charging him with failure to appear on charges of:
- Fleeing or evading police
- Being a persistent felon
- Third-degree Assault
- Trafficking in a controlled substance
- 14 other unnamed charges
Ballard County
- Bench warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of first-degree promoting contraband