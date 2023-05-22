PADUCAH — As the Paducah Kennel Club hosted their Spring Agility Trial over the weekend, they took the opportunity to honor those battling pancreatic cancer — and those who have passed away from it, like former WPSD Promotions Director and Agility Chairman Cathy Crecelius.
Cathy passed away from pancreatic cancer in April.
Also being honored at the event was Bill Walker — a member of the Crab Orchard Club who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.
In the agility trial, dogs compete in a series of jumps and obstacles.
Cathy's beloved dog Aero was one of many competing.
The Paducah Kennel Club sold purple t-shirts to raise funds for a fenced-in dog exercise field on the club grounds, something they say Crecelius "dreamed of."
They plan to name it the "Cathy Crecelius Memorial Field."
The PKC hosts two agility trials each year. The next one will be in October. If you're interested in participating, you can contact the club through their Facebook page.