PADUCAH — The Knights of Columbus in Paducah hosted their annual Fourth of July food fundraiser, and this year, Jeff Warren said it was bigger and better than ever. The event, which takes place at the Knights of Columbus Community Center, featured a mouth-watering selection of classic American favorites and well-needed fellowship.
Jeff Warren has been a part of the Knights of Columbus for 11 years, during which time he has organized and helped execute several successful fundraising events. He enjoys meeting new people while serving delicious, locally sourced meals to those of Paducah.
The Knights of Columbus organization has been hosting this fundraiser for over a decade, and each year it attracts a large crowd of hungry locals looking for a delicious meal and a chance to support their community. The event is run entirely by volunteers, with all proceeds going toward local charities and organizations, including Cassidy’s Cause, Saint Mary School System, Paducah Family Kitchen, Easterseals, and Habitat for Humanity.
"The funds we raise here help us with these organizations," Warren said. "We normally raise $10,000."
One of the main draws of the Fourth of July fundraiser is the food, and this year's menu is sure to impress. The ribs are slowly cooked to perfection, with a tangy barbecue sauce sure to please even the pickiest eaters. The pulled pork is tender and juicy, with just the right amount of smoky flavor. The baked beans are a classic side dish, loaded with bacon and spices, while the potato salad is creamy and full of fresh herbs. And every Fourth of July meal would be complete with coleslaw, and the Knights of Columbus version is crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. The meats are smoked and slow cooked for more than 10 hours.
But organizers say the Fourth of July fundraiser is about more than food; it's a chance for the community to unite and celebrate all that makes America great. The Knights of Columbus organization has always dedicated service to the community, and this fundraiser is just one way members can give back.
"We have been doing this for several years," Warren said. "I've been involved with doing this for over 10 years, but the organization has been doing it for 20-plus years."
So next holiday, if you're in the mood for some delicious food and a chance to support a great cause, head down to the Knights of Columbus local community center and join in on the festivities. The Knights of Columbus organization and its volunteers will be there to greet you with a smile and a plate full of mouth-watering food. It's sure to be a day to remember.
"We have multiple barbecue fundraisers throughout the year," Warren said. We'll have it again on Memorial Day, Labor Day and Christmas."
The Paducah Knights of Columbus' history is proud, rooted in a deep commitment to community service and social justice. For over a century, the Knights of Columbus have worked tirelessly to support those in need through charitable donations, volunteer work, or advocacy efforts.
Founded in 1898, the Paducah Knights of Columbus quickly became a fixture in the community, offering various programs and services to advance the common good. From early on, the Knights were known for their dedication to helping the less fortunate, and they soon established a reputation as one of the region's most influential and compassionate service organizations.
"This council has been in service since 1905," Warren said. "We are one of the oldest councils in the Knights of Columbus."
Over the years, the Knights of Columbus have continued to evolve and adapt to changing times, always striving to stay true to their founding ideals of charity, unity, and fraternity. Today, the Paducah Knights of Columbus are more active and engaged than ever before, with a membership that includes men and women of all ages and backgrounds.
Food truly has the power to unite communities, and the Knights of Columbus would like to express their gratitude to the community for the consistent support and contributions that help make events such as this a reality.
"We would like to thank the Paducah area community for supporting us,” Warren Said. “They've helped us do our fish fry, and with our Barbecues, and with the Christmas tree sales down at the riverfront in December. So, we want to thank the community for helping us."
The Knights of Columbus remain committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those around them, with a rich history of service and a proud legacy of community involvement, the Paducah Knights of Columbus are sure to continue making a difference for generations to come.