PADUCAH, KY - The Paducah Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Driver Licensing Office is now open.
The office temporarily closed for sanitation on Jan. 14 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The office is located on 2855 Jackson Street Suite 7. Anyone from any Kentucky county may apply for a REAL ID or standard credential at this office if they do not require testing or retesting.
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The office is currently accepting debit and credit cards for payment. Limited walk-ins are available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Schedule an appointment here or call 270-575-7035.