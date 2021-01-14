PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Paducah KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office is temporarily closed for sanitation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
KYTC apologizes for the inconvenience, but is striving to continually keep employees and community members safe.
Customers with appointments will be rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC driver licensing facility, according to the cabinet.
KYTC says they are cooperating with the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
You can find the latest updates at drive.ky.gov or REAL ID KY social media.