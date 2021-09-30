LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A Paducah attorney has been arrested on a civil contempt warrant charging him with failure to deliver a client's restitution check, a west Kentucky commonwealth's attorney says.
Carrie Ovey-Wiggins, commonwealth's attorney for Caldwell, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg counties, tells Local 6 that attorney Matthew Schultz is accused of failing to deliver his client's restitution check for $78,608.82 to the Livingston County Circuit Clerk's Office.
Schultz, who is 36 years old, was arrested on Sept. 25 and jailed in the Crittenden County Jail.